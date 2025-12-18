Rajasthan HC rejects plea for premature release of 1993 train blast case convicts

JAIPUR: The Jaipur Bench of the Rajasthan High Court has refused to grant premature release to life convicts sentenced under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) in the 1993 serial train bomb blasts case.

Delivering the verdict, a division bench of Justices Sudesh Bansal and Bhuvan Goyal held that granting early release to those convicted of terrorism-related offences would endanger societal safety and national security.

The court underlined that such leniency could undermine public confidence and disturb public order.

The pleas were filed by Asfaq Khan from Dausa, Fazlur Rahman Sufi of Mumbai, Abre Rahmat Ansari of Kabinagar in Uttar Pradesh, and Mohammad Aijaz Akbar from Gulbarga.