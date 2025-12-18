RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat begins four-day West Bengal visit amid run-up to assembly polls

KOLKATA: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived at Bagdogra airport on Thursday to begin a four-day visit to West Bengal, during which he is scheduled to take part in several organisational programmes of the Sangh across the state.

During his stay, on Thursday, Bhagwat will attend a youth programme in Siliguri in Darjeeling district . On Friday, he is slated to address a meeting of RSS functionaries in Siliguri, where he is expected to issue guidelines to Sangh activists. He will then travel to Kolkata, where he will hold a series of organisational meetings on Saturday and Sunday. Security has been tightened for the RSS chief throughout his visit.

Political observers view Bhagwat’s Bengal tour as significant, coming at a time when the state is gearing up for assembly elections scheduled next year. They said the visit assumes importance amid an intensifying political climate in the state.

Observers also pointed out that, setting aside issues such as corruption cases — including the teachers’ recruitment scam involving the invalidation of appointments of 26,000 teachers, the Saradha and Narada scams, alleged coal and cattle smuggling, the rape and murder of a woman doctor at R G Kar Medical College Hospital, and the recent Salt Lake Stadium vandalism — the forthcoming polls could, for the first time, see a sharper focus on religious polarisation between Hindus and Muslims under the Trinamool Congress regime, which has been in power since 2011.