RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat begins four-day West Bengal visit amid run-up to assembly polls

KOLKATA: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived at Bagdogra airport on Thursday to begin a four-day visit to West Bengal, during which he is scheduled to take part in several organisational programmes of the Sangh across the state.
During his stay, on Thursday, Bhagwat will attend a youth programme in Siliguri in Darjeeling district . On Friday, he is slated to address a meeting of RSS functionaries in Siliguri, where he is expected to issue guidelines to Sangh activists. He will then travel to Kolkata, where he will hold a series of organisational meetings on Saturday and Sunday. Security has been tightened for the RSS chief throughout his visit.
Political observers view Bhagwat’s Bengal tour as significant, coming at a time when the state is gearing up for assembly elections scheduled next year. They said the visit assumes importance amid an intensifying political climate in the state.
Observers also pointed out that, setting aside issues such as corruption cases — including the teachers’ recruitment scam involving the invalidation of appointments of 26,000 teachers, the Saradha and Narada scams, alleged coal and cattle smuggling, the rape and murder of a woman doctor at R G Kar Medical College Hospital, and the recent Salt Lake Stadium vandalism — the forthcoming polls could, for the first time, see a sharper focus on religious polarisation between Hindus and Muslims under the Trinamool Congress regime, which has been in power since 2011.
According to RSS insiders, Bhagwat has planned visits to several major states as part of celebrations marking the organisation’s ongoing centenary year, holding meetings with swayamsevaks across the country. His Bengal visit, they said, also comes against the backdrop of the BJP stepping up efforts to consolidate Hindu votes in the state, while countering Trinamool Congress chief and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s alleged Muslim appeasement ahead of the Assembly elections.
Sources said Bhagwat, during his engagements in Siliguri and Kolkata, is keen to gauge the mood of minority voters in both north and south Bengal districts. Political observers noted that the BJP’s Bengal unit has recently softened its stance towards the Muslim community, with leaders such as Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly, attempting to reach out to Indian Muslims who respect the country’s traditional cultural heritage.
The RSS-backed organisation Muslim Rashtriya Manch has also been active in this outreach, and Bhagwat has previously attended programmes organised by the platform.
At 75, Bhagwat — who may retire from his organisational post is said to be exploring broader support, including from sections of the Muslim community, for the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in a post on X amid Bhagwat’s visit, claimed that her government has undertaken unprecedented initiatives for minority development in the state. She said around 30% of the Muslim population votes for the Trinamool Congress and highlighted increased budgetary support for minority welfare.
“The plan budget allocation for the minorities have gone up Rs 5,602 crore in financial year 2025-26 from Rs 472 crore in 2010-11,” she said on X, while extending her best wishes on Minority Rights Day.