SC ruling on Aravalli definition sparks opposition in Rajasthan, former CM Gehlot warns of ecological disaster

JAIPUR: The Supreme Court’s recent ruling, issued on the recommendation of the central government, to limit the definition of the Aravalli mountain range to landforms rising more than 100 metres above their surroundings, has triggered sharp opposition in Rajasthan.
Joining the growing protests, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot has warned that the decision could lead to huge ecological damage.
Gehlot termed the ruling a red carpet for illegal mining, and a direct invitation to environmental destruction. On November 21, the apex court held that only hills in the Aravalli region with a relative height of 100 metres or more would be considered part of the mountain range.
“The Aravalli is not just a mountain range for Rajasthan; it is our protective shield,” Gehlot said. He argued that narrowing the definition on the Centre’s recommendation amounts to a death sentence for nearly 90 per cent of the state’s hills.
According to him, almost 90 per cent of the Aravalli formations in Rajasthan are below the 100-metre threshold.
Gehlot cautioned that excluding these hills from the legal definition is not a technical adjustment but the removal of a critical layer of environmental protection, leaving vast areas vulnerable to mining and degradation.
Highlighting the ecological importance of the Aravallis, Gehlot said the range plays a crucial role in preventing desertification by blocking hot winds from the west and stopping the Thar Desert from advancing into eastern Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.
Experts, he noted, have pointed out that even small hills and mounds measuring 10 to 30 metres are effective in checking dust storms. Allowing mining in these areas, he warned, could accelerate desert spread towards the national capital.
He further said that the rocky structure of the Aravalli range enables rainwater to percolate underground, making it a major source of groundwater recharge across the region.
“Removing these hills could prove disastrous for northwest India, which is already facing a severe water crisis,” Gehlot said.
He added that history would not forgive the injustice being done to future generations, alleging that although the Supreme Court proceedings began to protect the Aravalli, acceptance of the Centre’s recommendation has effectively erased 90 per cent of the range.
He urged the court to reconsider the decision in the interest of future generations, calling it a direct invitation to destruction.
Leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, Tikaram Jully, also strongly criticised the move, warning that without the Aravalli range, nothing will be left.
Launching a sharp attack on the central government and the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests, Jully said the looming threat to the Aravalli’s existence has become a question mark on the future of Rajasthan.
Jully said that the fight to save the Aravalli range is no longer the responsibility of any single political party but a collective social duty to protect the state and the future of the coming generations.
Targeting Union environment minister and Alwar MP Bhupendra Yadav, Jully said it was the greatest irony of democracy that those entrusted with environmental protection were now paving the way for destruction.
He pointed out that Yadav was educated in Ajmer and represents Alwar, both regions closely linked to the Aravalli range and home to important pilgrimage sites such as Pushkar.
Despite this, Jully alleged, the minister was acting like Dhritarashtra, the blind king from the Mahabharata, silently witnessing the destruction of the Aravalli range and ignoring the future of his own land and its people.