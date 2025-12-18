SC ruling on Aravalli definition sparks opposition in Rajasthan, former CM Gehlot warns of ecological disaster

JAIPUR: The Supreme Court’s recent ruling, issued on the recommendation of the central government, to limit the definition of the Aravalli mountain range to landforms rising more than 100 metres above their surroundings, has triggered sharp opposition in Rajasthan.

Joining the growing protests, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot has warned that the decision could lead to huge ecological damage.

Gehlot termed the ruling a red carpet for illegal mining, and a direct invitation to environmental destruction. On November 21, the apex court held that only hills in the Aravalli region with a relative height of 100 metres or more would be considered part of the mountain range.

“The Aravalli is not just a mountain range for Rajasthan; it is our protective shield,” Gehlot said. He argued that narrowing the definition on the Centre’s recommendation amounts to a death sentence for nearly 90 per cent of the state’s hills.

According to him, almost 90 per cent of the Aravalli formations in Rajasthan are below the 100-metre threshold.

Gehlot cautioned that excluding these hills from the legal definition is not a technical adjustment but the removal of a critical layer of environmental protection, leaving vast areas vulnerable to mining and degradation.