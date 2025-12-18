Srinagar Diary | Asia’s longest ski drag lift in Gulmarg

Asia’s longest ski drag lift and revolving restaurant at an altitude of 4,390 metres have been thrown open for visitors in the world famous ski resort of Gulmarg in J&K. CM Omar Abdullah inaugurated the lift, measuring 726 metres, at Kongdoori built at a cost of Rs 3.65 crore. The world’s highest revolving restaurant at an altitude of 4,390 meters on Apharwat Peak in Gulmarg was also thrown open for visitors by the CM. Built at a cost of Rs 86 lakh, the revolving restaurant offers visitors panoramic views of the snow-clad Himalayan ranges. The warm, cosy cafe rotates slowly, offering the visitors uninterrupted views of the breathtaking Himalayan landscape.

Teachers asked to report stray dogs on premises

The teachers in the union territory have been directed to monitor and report stray dog activity in and around school premises. An order issued by Chief Education Officer (CEO) of J&K’s Poonch has directed all heads of government and private schools in the district to nominate Nodal Officers in their respective schools for timely monitoring and coordination regarding issues related to stray dogs in and around the premises. Jammu & Kashmir has reported more than 2.1 lakh dog bite cases since 2022. According to the order, each school will select one teacher to observe and report on stray dog presence in and around the campus.