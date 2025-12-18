Temple priest sentenced to three years in jail over harassment of minor girl in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: A court in Dehradun has sentenced a local temple priest to three years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually harassing a 14-year-old girl on the first Monday of the holy month of Sawan in 2023.

The ruling was delivered by the Special Judge (POCSO) court of Archana Sagar, which convicted the priest, Narendra Prasad Dimri, a resident of Dangwal Marg, Chukhukwala.

In addition to the jail term, the court imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on the convict. According to Assistant Public Prosecutor Alpana Thapa, the incident dates back to July 10, 2023.

The victim, a Class 10 student, was visiting a temple within the Kotwali area to perform 'Jalabhishek' (ritualistic offering of water) to Lord Shiva. It was during this visit that the priest, Dimri, allegedly found the girl alone.

"He lured her under the pretext of applying 'tilak' (a religious mark) and subsequently molested her," stated the prosecution.

Witnesses reported that the priest even bit the girl on the cheek with malicious intent. The minor immediately resisted the assault and began shouting, causing a commotion that prompted the priest to flee the temple premises.

Following the traumatic event, the frightened victim reported the incident to her mother upon returning home. The police promptly registered a case against the priest under relevant sections of the POCSO Act and molestation charges and initiated an investigation.

A significant hurdle arose during the trial when the victim’s mother retracted her initial statement in court. She claimed she had filed the report under pressure from neighbours.

However, the court noted the resilience of the young victim.

"Despite her mother turning hostile, the complainant testified bravely in court and correctly identified the accused priest," observed the prosecution.

Judge Archana Sagar ruled that the victim's testimony was highly credible. The court observed that it was highly improbable for a young girl to fabricate such a serious incident.

The brave and consistent testimony of the minor was instrumental in securing the conviction and ensuring justice was served.

The police had filed the chargesheet in the court after completing their investigation into the priest's misconduct.