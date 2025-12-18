Tenfold increase in Minority Affairs dept budget since TMC came to power in Bengal: Mamata

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that the state Minority Affairs department's plan budget has seen a tenfold increase since the TMC came to power in the state.

In a post on X on the occasion of Minority Rights Day, Banerjee extended greetings to the people and stated that the department's plan budget had increased from Rs 472 crore in 201011 to over Rs 5,602 crore in 202526.

"It is my pride that our government has done unprecedented work and continues to do so for minority development. The plan budget has been increased more than tenfold," Banerjee said in a post on X, reaffirming her government's commitment to protecting minority rights and ensuring equitable development in the state.

The chief minister claimed that West Bengal ranks first in the country in the distribution of minority scholarships, with 4.85 crore students having benefited from the state-funded 'Aikyashree' scheme at a cost exceeding Rs 10,200 crore since 2011.

She added that minority students are being provided education loans of up to Rs 30 lakh for higher studies in India and abroad, while minority and OBC students are covered under the 'Medhashree' scheme.