UP: Man kills parents, chops bodies with saw, throws them into Gomti river; arrested

JAUNPUR: Police have arrested a man for allegedly killing his elderly parents over family disputes and disposing of their dismembered bodies in the Gomti river here, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Ahmadpur village under the Jafrabad police station area, they said.

The police said the accused, Ambesh, killed his father, Shyam Bahadur (61) and mother Babita (58) following a dispute over money and family issues.

City Superintendent of Police Ayush Srivastava said the accused first bludgeoned his mother with a pestle used for grinding spices on the night of December 8.

When his father intervened and tried to call the police, he struck him on the head with the same object and later strangled him to death with a rope.