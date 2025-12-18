UPEIDA issues fresh speed limits for expressways due to prevailing foggy conditions

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) issued fresh speed limit guidelines for the high-speed corridors, including the Agra-Lucknow, Purvanchal, Bundelkhand, and Gorakhpur Link Expressways.

The move comes in the wake of the ongoing foggy conditions, leading to a rise in accidents on expressways owing to visibility issues.

The revised speed limits will come into effect immediately and will remain in force till mid-February or until the fog conditions ease out.

As per the authorities concerned, directives were present to issue overspeed challans through the Advanced Traffic Management System based on the new guidelines.

For M-1 category vehicles (passenger vehicles with no more than eight seats, in addition to the driver’s seat), the normal limit of 120 km/h will be lowered to 80 km/h during the day (8 am to 8 pm) and to 60 km/h at night (8 pm to 8 am).

For M-2 and M-3 category vehicles (passenger vehicles with nine or more seats, including the driver’s seat), the usual speed limit of 100 km/h has been reduced. During the day (8 am to 8 pm), the limit is now 60 km/h, and at night (8 pm to 8 am), it is 50 km/h.

For N category vehicles and motor vehicles used to carry goods, the usual speed limit of 80 km/h has been reduced to 50 km/h during the day (8 am to 8 pm), and 40 km/h at night (8 pm to 8 am).

The installation of fog lights at the entry and exit points of all expressways, along with a large board appealing to drivers to maintain controlled speeds in view of the danger posed by fog, are other measures to be put into place.

As per the officials, directions have been issued to increase the number of road reflectors and blinkers along expressway curves and stretches prone to dense fog due to the proximity of rivers and streams.

“In heavy fog conditions (visibility less than 560 meters), the security team should stop vehicles at the nearest toll or wayside amenity, petrol pump, restaurant, gather them, and send them off in a convoy,” security teams deployed at the expressways have been directed.

A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) would be prepared by UPIEDA, in coordination with the police, for the purpose, officials said.