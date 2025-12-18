Uttarakhand youth on study visa forced to serve Russian Army, martyred; body repatriated

DEHRADUN: The body of 30-year-old Rakesh Kumar has been repatriated, his mortal remains arriving at his ancestral village in Uttarakhand on Wednesday. Rakesh had left India on a student visa, but was allegedly forced to join the Russian army amid the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

The body of the deceased youth arrived at Delhi Airport on Wednesday, before being transported to Sitaraganj. Amidst heavy mourning, the final rites were performed on Wednesday evening at Tarkanath Dham in Shakti Farm.

According to family sources, shortly after he arrived in Russia, Rakesh’s passport and visa were confiscated, and he was allegedly coerced into military service.

Rakesh’s father, Rajbahadur Maurya, confirmed that his son left for Russia on August 8 for studies. He noted that contact was maintained only for about 25 days before the abrupt silence began after August 30.

"He last spoke to us on August 30," shared a grieving relative. "He revealed that he was being given army training in Russia and would be sent to fight in the Ukraine war. After that conversation, all contact was lost."

Alarmed by Rakesh’s final phone call, his family launched a frantic effort to secure his return. They travelled to Delhi and met with senior officials of the Indian government, pleading for urgent intervention.

"The officials assured us that Rakesh would be brought back to India soon," stated a family spokesperson.

Despite these assurances, the family received devastating news just ten days ago: Rakesh Kumar had been martyred on the front lines.

Rakesh Kumar's death reveals the realities of countless Indian students seeking education abroad, highlighting the severe risks they face when caught in international conflicts.