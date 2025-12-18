Uzbek woman shot in Ludhiana after refusing to accompany two men on a drive

CHANDIGARH: A 34-year-old Uzbek woman Asligun Sparova was allegedly shot in the chest by an acquaintance in Ludhiana after she refused to accompany him and his friend on a drive. She is currently undergoing treatment at Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH). Police have arrested the duo on charges of attempt to murder. They have been sent to judicial custody.

Sources said that the accused Balwinder Singh, of Harinder Nagar in Faridkot, and his accomplice Harjinder Singh, of Mohalla Raghubir Park on Jassian Road in Ludhiana, have been arrested under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), and 351(3) (criminal intimidation involving threat of death or grievous hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Sparova was shot by the accused, a driver by profession, near a hotel on Pakhowal road on the afternoon of December 11. A passerby had brought the victim to the hospital. It is learnt that the delay in registration of the case and action against the accused was due to the non-submission of a statement by the victim as the doctors had not declared her fit earlier.

Sparova has been living in India for a year. She had been staying at a hotel in Daad village for the last six months. In her statement to the police, she had alleged that Balwinder had visited her in a car and asked her to accompany him and his friend on a long drive. When she refused, he took out a weapon from the dashboard of the vehicle and shot her in the chest before fleeing from the spot.