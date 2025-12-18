Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025 passed amid protests

However, the Bill was passed with voice vote amidst protests. Following the passage of the Bill, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju condemned opposition members for creating a ruckus in the House. He said that they were granted time to speak after their request instead they behaved inappropriately.

Earlier, as the Bill was moved, Congress MP Digvijaya Singh raised a point of order and stated that the Bill was made available on the members’ portal late in the evening, and sufficient time was not given to submit amendments. Hence, he sought more time for the same. Opposition MPs also demanded that they should be given at least one day to first read and understand the Bill.

Tiruchi Siva of DMK also demanded more time for the Opposition to file amendments.

During the discussion, Leader of Opposition and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that this was a scheme for the benefit of the poor hence it should not be taken lightly.

“It is not good to mess with it. Therefore, I would like to say that it is not good for you to bring a new law and work against the old law, and people will not let you roam in the streets… Between 2004 and 2014, the people of India were given ideological rights, and the law was passed in parliament. We gave the Right to Information (RTI), Right to Education (RTE), the Forest Rights Act, Food Security Act and Land Acquisition Act. And also this MGNREGA is the main act. You could not make a law like in the last 11 years, we gave so many rights to the poor people. You are snatching away the right,” said Kharge.