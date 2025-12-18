West Bengal SIR: ECI begins to send notices for hearing over claims, objections to draft voters’ list

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has commenced the second phase of SIR from Thursday in West Bengal by sending notices for hearing on the claims and objections to the draft voters’ list.

Sources said the ECI has started sending notices to the unmapped voters -- those voters who have no connection with the voters’ list for 2002 -- either through self-mapping or through progeny mapping.

Self-mapping voters are those who have their names in both the current voters’ list of October 2025 and the list of 2002, the last time the Intensive Summary Revision (ISR) was conducted in West Bengal.

On the other hand, the progeny mapping voters include those whose parents’ names appear on the list for 2002.