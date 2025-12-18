West Bengal SIR: ECI begins to send notices for hearing over claims, objections to draft voters’ list

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has commenced the second phase of SIR from Thursday in West Bengal by sending notices for hearing on the claims and objections to the draft voters’ list.
Sources said the ECI has started sending notices to the unmapped voters -- those voters who have no connection with the voters’ list for 2002 -- either through self-mapping or through progeny mapping.
Self-mapping voters are those who have their names in both the current voters’ list of October 2025 and the list of 2002, the last time the Intensive Summary Revision (ISR) was conducted in West Bengal.
On the other hand, the progeny mapping voters include those whose parents’ names appear on the list for 2002.
The number of unmapped voters in West Bengal currently stands at 30,59,273, according to the draft electoral rolls. “Those who will be served with notices for hearing will be given seven days to be present for the hearing. The dates, times, and venues for the hearing will be mentioned in the notices,” an ECI official said.
These 30,59,273 voters are in addition to the 58,20,899 excluded voters from the earlier list of October 2025, which includes deceased voters, shifted voters, untraceable voters, duplicate voters, and voters suitable for exclusion due to other reasons, the officials said.
Meanwhile, the ECI has also identified over 1.60 crore voters, in whose cases weird family-tree data has been detected.
It added that many of these voters with doubtful family-tree data would also be summoned for a hearing and be asked to explain the weirdness on this count.
The voters with weird family data include those who have fathers’ and mothers’ names as the same in the last voters’ list, voters who became fathers at the age of 15 or even below, and voters who became grandfathers at the age of 40 or even below, they added.
"An instance has surfaced where the voter has been identified, who supposedly became a father of two sons at the age of five", they said.
The final voters’ list for West Bengal will be published on February 14 next year, and following this, the ECI plans to announce the polling dates for the Assembly elections in the State.