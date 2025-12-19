Abhishek club asked for logo on Messi day jersey

KOLKATA: TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s Diamond Harbour Football Club (DHFC) had on November 10 approved use of DHFC logo by sports organiser Satadru Dutta on jerseys with photos of football legend Lionel Messi in a charity match between Mohun Bagan All Star and Diamond Harbour All Star during Messi’s event at Salt Lake Stadium on December 13.

Abhishek’s cousin Akash Banerjee, a vice president of DHFC, had written to Satadru, saying, “We are pleased to inform you that you may use the Diamond Harbour Football Club logo for the stated purpose, in connection with the charity football match and related promotional activities mentioned in your request letter. We request that the logo be used in accordance with the club’s branding guidelines and solely for the approved event.”

Akash’s letter to Satadru prompted the Opposition to point out TMC’s close link with the Messi event organiser. The BJP has been alleging that Satadru’s arrest, hours after the chaos at the stadium, was a damage control move as TMC leaders and ministers were to be blamed for the incident.