Chouhan tears into Opposition over din in LS, calls ‘conduct’ by INDIA MPs a blot

NEW DELHI: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday flayed the Congress and other INDIA bloc parties for disrupting the Lok Sabha during the introduction of the Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned amid protests, and the minister spoke to the media at the BJP headquarters just hours before the Bill was taken up in the Rajya Sabha. Chouhan said, “The conduct displayed by the Congress and INDIA Alliance MPs in the Lok Sabha today has badly stained democracy and torn apart parliamentary decorum. They turned the democracy into mob rule and thuggery.”

Calling the Opposition’s actions “disgraceful”, Chouhan said, “There was a discussion on the Bill. The discussion began on Wednesday, but today the Opposition’s indecent conduct—tearing and throwing papers, and climbing tables—has tarnished democracy. Is it not a murder of Bapu Ji’s ideals?” He alleged that democracy had been reduced to “mobocracy” and “hooliganism”.

He said, “What was the fuss over the name of the Bill? The opposition is only concerned about the name, but we are more focused on work.”