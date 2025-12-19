Churches set ablaze as burial dispute sparks violence in Chhattisgarh village

RAIPUR: Two churches were torched, a grave was dug up and clashes left several people injured as tensions over a disputed burial spiralled into violence in Amabeda village of Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district, about 150 km south of Raipur, on Thursday.

Tension erupted in Bade Tewda gram panchayat after the family of sarpanch Rajman Salam, whom some locals claim had converted to Christianity, buried the body of his father, Chamraran Salam, 70, on private land. Chamraram had been ill and died during treatment on December 15.

The burial sparked protests, with villagers alleging it was conducted secretly and not in accordance with tribal customs, police said.

“Based on the villagers' complaint, the Executive Magistrate issued an order for exhumation of the body on Thursday. The probe on the incident and post-mortem of the exhumed body will be carried out, and the legal actions will be taken. Properties were also damaged during the scuffle incident,” Kanker police said.

The situation, which had remained tense since Wednesday, escalated into clashes between villagers, including stone-pelting. Around 20 police personnel, including additional superintendent of police (Antagarh) Ahish Banchhor, and several villagers were injured. Police resorted to a lathi charge to bring the situation under control.