ISRO to launch BlueBird-6 on December 24

BENGALURU: One of the biggest commercial communication satellites, developed by the United States, BlueBird-6, will be launched on December 24, 2025, by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) at 8.54 am.

After multiple delays and prolonged wait, ISRO on Friday took to the social media platform X to announce the launch date. The satellite will be launched from ISRO’s Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM-3) rocket, which is popularly called as Bahubali. The low Earth Orbit satellite will be launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, the second launch pad.

Earlier, AST SpaceMobile, a Texas-based company that developed the satellite, had announced the launch for December 15, 2025, and then it was postponed to December 21, 2025 and now to December 24.

The satellite was transported to India from the US on October 19. It was later transported by road to Sriharikotta for further integration, fueling, testing and launch.

The satellite launch is the first commercial venture of ISRO being handled by New Space India Limited, the commercial arm of ISRO. The aim is to earn revenue for the government through contracts and partnerships.