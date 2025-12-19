Jaishankar seeks Dutch push as India-EU trade talks enter decisive phase

NEW DELHI: India and the Netherlands on Friday agreed to deepen cooperation in emerging strategic domains such as semiconductors, digital technology and cyberspace, while also stepping up defence and security engagement, as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar pressed for Dutch support to conclude the India–European Union free trade agreement (FTA).

During talks with his Dutch counterpart David van Weel, Jaishankar said the relationship, traditionally strong in areas such as agriculture, health, science and shipping, was ready for a more ambitious phase. “Whether it is semiconductors, digital, cyberspace or life sciences, we would like to work more closely with you,” he said.

With India and the EU in the final stages of negotiating a trade pact expected to be signed in January, Jaishankar added: “We count on your support as we are moving to what I hope is a decisive phase in our negotiations with the EU on the free trade agreement.”

Van Weel, who began his India visit in Mumbai on Wednesday, said he was not aware of any “big sticking points” that could delay the deal. “Hopefully, that will happen in the very near future. I know EU officials will be visiting India as guests on your Republic Day, so I’m sure that everybody wants this to be concluded as soon as possible,” he told reporters later. At the same time, he acknowledged the complexity of the talks, noting: “It’s never easy, the EU is 27 nations with different economies, different interests, so all free trade agreements take time to come to fruition.”