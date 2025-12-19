Jaishankar seeks Dutch push as India-EU trade talks enter decisive phase

NEW DELHI: India and the Netherlands on Friday agreed to deepen cooperation in emerging strategic domains such as semiconductors, digital technology and cyberspace, while also stepping up defence and security engagement, as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar pressed for Dutch support to conclude the India–European Union free trade agreement (FTA).
During talks with his Dutch counterpart David van Weel, Jaishankar said the relationship, traditionally strong in areas such as agriculture, health, science and shipping, was ready for a more ambitious phase. “Whether it is semiconductors, digital, cyberspace or life sciences, we would like to work more closely with you,” he said.
With India and the EU in the final stages of negotiating a trade pact expected to be signed in January, Jaishankar added: “We count on your support as we are moving to what I hope is a decisive phase in our negotiations with the EU on the free trade agreement.”
Van Weel, who began his India visit in Mumbai on Wednesday, said he was not aware of any “big sticking points” that could delay the deal. “Hopefully, that will happen in the very near future. I know EU officials will be visiting India as guests on your Republic Day, so I’m sure that everybody wants this to be concluded as soon as possible,” he told reporters later. At the same time, he acknowledged the complexity of the talks, noting: “It’s never easy, the EU is 27 nations with different economies, different interests, so all free trade agreements take time to come to fruition.”
The Dutch minister’s visit also focused on strengthening defence and security cooperation. He held meetings with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, with the two sides concluding a letter of intent on Thursday to provide a framework for defence cooperation. As part of this effort, a Dutch frigate will make a port call at Kochi in May 2026. Van Weel also visited the Western Naval Command and the Mazagon Dockyard in Mumbai to explore opportunities for defence industrial collaboration.
Regional stability and the Indo-Pacific featured prominently in the discussions. Van Weel said cooperation was crucial at a time when there is “pressure on the openness of the oceans and on adherence to UNCLOS”. “The Netherlands [has] been dependent on the high seas and free passage of trade in order to thrive as an open economy,” he said. “This is something that we want to cooperate on.”
Both sides exchanged views on developments in Ukraine, South Asia and West Asia, and condemned all forms of terrorism, stressing the need for stronger international cooperation to counter the threat. Van Weel described Russia’s war in Ukraine as an “existential security issue” for Europe. “Ukraine cannot lose this war,” he said, adding that he had urged partners to use their contacts with Moscow “to convey to them the message to come to the negotiating table”.
Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof is expected to visit India in February for the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, and the Netherlands reiterated its invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit, signalling momentum in the bilateral relationship.