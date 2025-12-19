HIGHLIGHTS | Winter Session Day 15: Parliament adjourned sine die

After weeks of debate on key issues, the Winter Session has entered the last day.

Despite protest and sloganeering by the Opposition, Parliament passed the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill (VB-GRAMG) 2025 past midnight on Thursday by a voice vote. The opposition MPs are set to carry out protests against the bill today on the floor.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Dola Sen on Friday said the party has been holding a 12-hour protest against the bill.

Several key bills are expected to be moved in the Lok Sabha on the final day of the Winter Session.

The opposition is likely to move bills through Private Members' Business Bills. This includes opposition MP D Ravikumar's two Constitutional Amendment Bills.