Maharashtra CM defends Dy CM Shinde as allegations surface over his involvement in drug racket

He said that this racket and factory of MD drugs had been in operation for a long time, but the police deliberately did not take action because of the involvement of a notable politician.

"The local body polls are declared, so this raid will be used to blackmail Shinde by the BJP," Sapkal claimed.

Uddhav Thackeray, led Shiv Sena leader Sushama Andhare also alleged that there is a high-level cover-up in this major drug racket where many people from the ruling party are involved.

She alleged that after the raid, the police are not further investigating this racket; in fact, they are trying to hide names from the official record so that powerful politicians can be saved and protected from arrest and action.

However, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis appreciated the work of the Satra Police for their successful raid and for exposing the ongoing illegal drug trade.