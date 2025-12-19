Man posing as cop sends Ahmedabad police on wild goose chase, arrested

AHMEDABAD: What began as a routine police call soon escalated into a high-alert case of deception after a man posing as a police sub-inspector managed to send Ahmedabad’s Navrangpura Police and Gujarat University Police on a chase before suspicion caught up with him.

The sequence was triggered when the PSO on duty at Navrangpura Police Station received a call from a man confidently introducing himself as “PSI Rathod from Mehsana district”. Speaking authoritatively, the caller instructed the PSO to dispatch a police vehicle to a specific address, claiming that an accused linked to his case was hiding there.

As the address fell under the jurisdiction of Gujarat University Police Station, the call was transferred, an administrative step that unknowingly played into the impersonator’s plan.

Acting on the directions, Gujarat University Police sent a PCR van to the location. However, the plot began to unravel when the PCR driver contacted the so-called PSI Rathod after reaching the spot. His tone, responses and mannerisms raised suspicion, prompting immediate concern.

Sensing foul play, Gujarat University Police quietly verified whether any PSI named Rathod was posted in Mehsana district and whether the mobile number belonged to a serving officer. Both checks returned negative.

With the deception confirmed, a case was registered at Gujarat University Police Station for impersonation, cheating and misleading the police. Investigators launched a search using technical surveillance and human intelligence.