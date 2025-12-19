Motivational speaker Munawar Zama inspires youth with call to purpose, discipline at Meghalaya event

GUWAHATI: Well-known motivational speaker Munawar Zama inspired audience at a four-day Islamic conference underway at Phulbari in the Garo Hills region of Meghalaya with a captivating keynote address, outlining a clear roadmap of purpose, discipline and resilience for the youth.

He presented a holistic framework for personal and collective success, rooted in the seven core principles of strong intention, institution and organisation, righteous company, hard work, passion, sacrifice, and patience.

He laid thrust on these values stating that they are essential for young people striving to succeed in a fast-changing world while remaining grounded in moral and ethical clarity.

Zama advised the youth to seek the company of those who elevate character and encourage growth. He added that hard work and passion, when combined, distinguish excellence from mediocrity. He warned against shortcuts and the illusion of instant success in life.

The organisers of the event said Zama’s visit formed part of his broader mission to engage youth nationwide through education, motivation, and character-building initiatives.

Local MLA Dr Mizanur Rahman Kazi, who received Zama at the Guwahati airport and welcomed him with the national flag, said the latter was overwhelmed to have been greeted with the Tricolour.

“We had invited him to deliver a motivational speech to encourage our youth and promote character building,” Kazi said.

He also said that more than 5,000 people, cutting across religions and communities, had turned up to listen to Zama as he delivered a motivational speech.

“A lot of people from Assam, including former MP Maulana Badruddin Ajmal, also came,” Kazi said. “We will organise separate workshops for the youth and the elderly people the next time he is among us,” the MLA further stated.

The event will conclude on December 19.