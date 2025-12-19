New-generation Fast Patrol Vessel Amulya commissioned in Coast Guard

NEW DELHI: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Friday inducted a new-generation Fast Patrol Vessel (FPV) into its fleet with the commissioning of ICG Ship Amulya in Goa.

According to the ICG, Amulya is the third vessel in the series of eight Adamya-class Fast Patrol Vessels being built for the force. The ship will be deployed to undertake a wide range of missions, including surveillance, interdiction, search and rescue, anti-smuggling operations and pollution response, strengthening the Coast Guard’s role in safeguarding the eastern seaboard.

The vessel features a modern design focused on efficiency, endurance and rapid response capability. Powered by two 3,000 kW advanced diesel engines, it can achieve a top speed of 27 knots and has an operational endurance of 1,500 nautical miles, enabling extended missions across India’s maritime zones. It is equipped with indigenous, state-of-the-art weapons and systems, offering enhanced manoeuvrability, operational flexibility and performance at sea.

The Ministry of Defence had signed a contract with Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) for the construction of eight Fast Patrol Vessels for the Indian Coast Guard at a total project cost of Rs 473 crore.

ICGS Amulya will be based at Paradip in Odisha and will operate under the administrative and operational control of the Commander, Coast Guard Region (North East). The ship is commanded by Commandant (JG) Anupam Singh and has a complement of five officers and 34 personnel.

The 51-metre-long vessel, designed and built by GSL, marks a new benchmark in indigenous shipbuilding. With over 60% indigenous components, Amulya, which means “priceless”, highlights India’s progress towards defence self-reliance in line with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives.

The commissioning ceremony was presided over by Joint Secretary (IC), Ceremonial and CAO, Amitabh Prasad, and attended by senior officials from the Indian Coast Guard, Central and State governments, and representatives of GSL. The induction of the vessel is another step in the ICG’s ongoing fleet expansion aimed at strengthening coastal security.

The Indian Coast Guard was established in February 1977 with a modest fleet of seven ships to conduct surveillance across India’s waters and its 2.01 million sq km Exclusive Economic Zone. The force is projected to reach a strength of 200 surface platforms and 100 aircraft by 2030.