Over 41.80 lakh voter names identified for deletion as first phase of SIR exercise ends in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: More than 41.80 lakh voter names have been identified for deletion in 230 assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh, following the completion of the first phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in the state.
The result of the SIR can be seen in the form of a preliminary draft of the electoral roll, which will be published on December 23.
The first phase of the SIR ended on Thursday night after a gruelling 44-day exercise of collecting filled up enumeration forms from voters through the network of booth level officers (BLOs).
The 41.80 lakh voter names (7.28% of total voters in the state) that are up for deletion include 22.50 lakh voters who have permanently shifted from their registered addresses. They form around four percent of the total voters of the October 2025 list.
The two other heads under which a major chunk of voter names will be deleted include absent and dead voters, which were 8.40 lakh each, collectively accounting to around 3% of the total 5.74 crore plus voters forming part of the October 2025 voter list.
Over 2.5 lakh voters (0.43% of the total voters in the 2025 voter list) are duplicate voters, whose names are featured at multiple addresses.
Indore, which is Madhya Pradesh’s most populated district, housed the maximum number of absent, dead, shifted and duplicate voters. More than 4.40 lakh voter names out of the total 28.67 lakh voters are to be deleted when the preliminary draft list is published.
The state capital Bhopal is next with 4.30 lakh voter names to be deleted out of the total 21.25 lakh plus voters named in the 2025 list.
Gwalior is third in the list of districts with maximum deletions. More than 2.50 lakh voters, out of the 16.49 lakh-plus voters, will be deleted when the draft list is published.
Jabalpur is fourth with 2.40 lakh-plus deleted voters, out of the total 19.25 lakh voters named in the 2025 list.
In percentage terms, Indore, where all nine assembly seats were won by the BJP in the 2023 polls, will see more than 15% of voter names getting deleted. But the state capital Bhopal, where the BJP won five out of the seven assembly seats, stands to see deletion of the maximum 20% voter names.
Jabalpur district, where the BJP won seven out of the eight assembly seats in the 2023 elections, will see the deletion of 12% voters from the 2025 list, while Gwalior district, where the BJP won four out of the six assembly seats in the last state elections, will see 15% of the names of the 2025 list getting deleted.
The joint chief electoral officer, MP, Ram Pratap Singh Jadaun said, “The Election Commission is now moving ahead with the process of deletion, correction, and verification. The first draft electoral roll will be released on December 23.”
If a voter’s details do not match the 2003 base records or if discrepancies are found, the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) will issue a formal notice to those voters. Such mismatches have been found in nine lakh cases.