Over 41.80 lakh voter names identified for deletion as first phase of SIR exercise ends in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: More than 41.80 lakh voter names have been identified for deletion in 230 assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh, following the completion of the first phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in the state.

The result of the SIR can be seen in the form of a preliminary draft of the electoral roll, which will be published on December 23.

The first phase of the SIR ended on Thursday night after a gruelling 44-day exercise of collecting filled up enumeration forms from voters through the network of booth level officers (BLOs).

The 41.80 lakh voter names (7.28% of total voters in the state) that are up for deletion include 22.50 lakh voters who have permanently shifted from their registered addresses. They form around four percent of the total voters of the October 2025 list.

The two other heads under which a major chunk of voter names will be deleted include absent and dead voters, which were 8.40 lakh each, collectively accounting to around 3% of the total 5.74 crore plus voters forming part of the October 2025 voter list.

Over 2.5 lakh voters (0.43% of the total voters in the 2025 voter list) are duplicate voters, whose names are featured at multiple addresses.

Indore, which is Madhya Pradesh’s most populated district, housed the maximum number of absent, dead, shifted and duplicate voters. More than 4.40 lakh voter names out of the total 28.67 lakh voters are to be deleted when the preliminary draft list is published.