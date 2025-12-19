Over 73.73 lakh names deleted as Gujarat publishes draft electoral rolls after SIR

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has reached a decisive milestone with the publication of the draft voter list, revealing the removal of over 73.73 lakh names while opening a one-month window for objections till January 18, 2026.

The spotlight now shifts from enumeration to correction, as voters whose names are missing or incorrectly included have been given time till January 18, 2026, to file objections or seek inclusion, a process that election officials will verify and dispose of by February 10, 2026.

While 4.34 crore voters stand registered in the draft roll, as many as 73.73 lakh names have been removed during the SIR process.

Chief Electoral Officer Harit Shukla said that 33 District Election Officers, 182 Voter Registration Officers, 855 Assistant Voter Registration Officers, 50,963 Booth Level Officers (BLOs), 54,443 Booth Level Agents (BLAs), and 30,833 volunteers were deployed across Gujarat for the process.

Before the revision began, Gujarat had 5,08,43,436 registered voters, but after the draft roll was finalised, the figure now stands at 4,34,70,109, reflecting the removal of duplicate, outdated and invalid entries.

Election officials clarified that the deletions followed physical verification and documentation checks conducted during continuous door-to-door surveys.

A category-wise breakup of the deleted names are shown below:

• Deceased voters: 18,07,278

• Absent voters: 9,69,662

• Permanently migrated voters: 40,25,553

• Voters registered at two places: 3,81,470

• Others: 1,89,364