PDP leader Iltija Mufti files police complaint against Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for Hijab controversy

SRINAGAR: The PDP leader Iltija Mufti, who is the daughter of former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, on Friday approached Kothibagh police station in Srinagar to register an FIR against the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for pulling down the veil of a Muslim woman doctor during an official function recently.
In her complaint to Station House Officer Police Station Kothibagh, Iltija said, “I'm writing to bring to your attention a vile incident which has caused immense distress & hurt amongst Muslims, especially women”.
“A few days ago, we were watching with shock, horror & worry as Bihar's CM Nitish Kumar pulled down the niqaab of a young Muslim doctor Nusrat Parveen in full public glare at a government function. What made matters worse was the unsettling reaction of the people around, including Bihar's Deputy CM who chuckled and watched with glee. The forceful stripping of her naqaab isn't just a brutal assault on a Muslim lady but on the autonomy, identity & dignity of every Indian woman. The fact that it transpired at a time when political & economic disempowerment of Muslims all across India is even more disconcerting,” she said in the complaint.
“In the days following this shameful incident, we have witnessed with abject horror videos of miscreants pulling off hijabs of Muslim women across India. Perhaps a Chief Minister engaging in this vulgar act of indecency has now emboldened such lumpen elements giving them carte Blanche to humiliate & attack Muslim women,” Iltija alleged.
"As a young Muslim woman, I am deeply worried about this, and so far, no concrete action has been taken in the matter. The BJP leaders are justifying Nitish Kumar's indecency and condoning and celebrating it. Being a Chief Minister doesn't exonerate an individual just because he enjoys political power & patronage,” she added and urged the SHO to immediately register an FIR against Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.
“We owe it to every Indian woman to protect her dignity. The choice to wear what she wants without fear, with her head held high. It is up to the police now, “but we have to do our bit”, Iltija said.
Earlier, PDP women workers led by Iltija staged a protest at party headquarters against Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.
Speaking to reporters, she said, “Instead of the Bihar CM apologising for his act, the BJP ministers are issuing vulgar statements."
Union Minister Giriraj Singh while defending Bihar CM over pulling down a Muslim doctor’s veil at an official function, had said Kumar had done “nothing wrong” and that it was the woman’s choice to refuse the job or “go to hell.”
Slamming the Union minister for his statement, the PDP leader warned, “If you touch the hijab and veil of our women, you please remain ready for the consequences.”
“Instead of being apologetic, JDU and BJP is trying to justify what he did and it is totally wrong and criminal,” she added.
The J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, former CM Mehbooba Mufti and other J&K leaders have slammed the Bihar CM for pulling down the veil of a Muslim doctor and asked him to apologise and step down.
While addressing the Friday congregation at historic Jama Masjid in Srinagar, Hurriyat leader and cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq also strongly condemned the Bihar CM for pulling off veil of a woman doctor, describing it as a grave violation of personal dignity and moral boundaries.
“No position of authority, power, or office grants the right to interfere with another person’s self-respect,” said Mirwaiz and emphasised that when dignity is violated in public, particularly by someone in authority it sends a deeply troubling message that power can override ethics and basic human values.
“Such diversions are mischievous, and further expose the bigoted mindset of those indulging in it and their limited understanding of Islam,” Mirwaiz added.