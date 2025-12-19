PDP leader Iltija Mufti files police complaint against Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for Hijab controversy

SRINAGAR: The PDP leader Iltija Mufti, who is the daughter of former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, on Friday approached Kothibagh police station in Srinagar to register an FIR against the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for pulling down the veil of a Muslim woman doctor during an official function recently.

In her complaint to Station House Officer Police Station Kothibagh, Iltija said, “I'm writing to bring to your attention a vile incident which has caused immense distress & hurt amongst Muslims, especially women”.

“A few days ago, we were watching with shock, horror & worry as Bihar's CM Nitish Kumar pulled down the niqaab of a young Muslim doctor Nusrat Parveen in full public glare at a government function. What made matters worse was the unsettling reaction of the people around, including Bihar's Deputy CM who chuckled and watched with glee. The forceful stripping of her naqaab isn't just a brutal assault on a Muslim lady but on the autonomy, identity & dignity of every Indian woman. The fact that it transpired at a time when political & economic disempowerment of Muslims all across India is even more disconcerting,” she said in the complaint.