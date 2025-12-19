Post-parliamentary session tea party sees PM praise an opposition MP, crack jokes

With the curtain coming down on heated debates, fiery speeches and protests along with the Lok Sabha session, Speaker Om Birla hosted a tea party which the members representing the opposition parties chose to attend this time.

The tea party is a customary gathering hosted by the Speaker after the end of every session to ease the heated atmosphere on a note of cordiality and goodwill.

The Opposition had stayed away from the meeting since the 2024 Monsoon Session when the opposition members were not allowed to speak.

Interestingly, this time around, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared lighter moments with Opposition MPs over a cup of tea, even responding promptly to a complaint by opposition MPs about the session being brief.

Speaking to TNIE, Congress sources said the party decided to attend the tea hosted by the Speaker and the Chairman following a decision taken by AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

According to sources, while the Opposition remains opposed to the bills, they felt the Chair was relatively fair during this session. This, they said, was in contrast to the previous session, when they were not allowed to speak.

Sources in the know said Modi praised RSP MP NK Premachandran, calling him one of the best parliamentarians.

Modi reportedly said Premachandran always does his homework before debates, a view that was agreed on by Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, Union Minister of Law Arjun Meghwal and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.