Raipur Diary | High-tech Nava Raipur; ifs and buts

Nava Raipur, the much-publicised new capital of Chhattisgarh, has been in the spotlight since it was declared the country’s first completely debt-free city. Planned and developed from the ground up by the Naya Raipur Development Authority since 2006, the city showcases broad avenues, neatly laid sectors and impressive infrastructure. However, the everyday experience of the city reveals a different, more grounded reality. People visiting government offices often struggle to find basic amenities. There are hardly any medical stores, drinking water outlets, first-aid facilities or vehicle repair garages.

Ex-CMO officer under scam scanner

Soumya Chaurasia, former deputy secretary in CMO during the previous Congress government, is facing mounting legal trouble. After securing interim bail from the Supreme Court in May in the coal levy scam, she is now being questioned by the ED in an alleged liquor scam. Investigating agencies have earlier linked her name to the multi-crore District Mineral Fund scam as well. Currently under ED custodial remand in Raipur, officials claim to have gathered evidence suggesting she received proceeds of crime worth Rs 115 crore. The state’s Economic Offences Wing has also filed a charge sheet, alleging misuse of official position during her tenure.