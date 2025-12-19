Rajasthan HC dismisses pleas for student union polls, prioritises right to education

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan High Court on Thursday dismissed multiple petitions seeking the resumption of student union elections in the state. Delivering the verdict, a single-judge bench of Justice Umashankar Vyas noted that while elections are a democratic process, the right to education cannot be compromised for electoral activities.

The court also issued directions to the Election Commission, stating that election-related activities should not be conducted in colleges and universities. The judgment has brought significant relief to the state government which has refused to hold student body elections for the past three years.

Earlier, on November 14, a single-judge bench of Justice Sameer Jain had reserved its judgment after hearing the matter.

While disposing of the petitions, the High Court directed the Rajasthan government to formulate a clear policy on student union elections. Advocate Tushar Panwar informed the court that it has also ordered the constitution of a committee for this purpose.

The court further directed that a meeting of representatives from all colleges and universities across the state be held on January 19, 2026. In this meeting, guidelines for future student union elections are to be decided through consensus. If elections are not to be conducted, the authorities must provide logical and justifiable reasons for the decision.

The High Court also directed the Election Commission not to carry out any election-related work for Lok Sabha or Assembly elections in colleges and universities across Rajasthan, observing that such activities disrupt academic functioning.

The court heard petitions filed by Jayrao, Neeraj Khichad, and others. Amicus curiae Dr Abhinav Sharma assisted the court during the proceedings. Advocate General Rajendra Prasad appeared on behalf of the state government, while Advocates Shantanu Pareek, Anish Bhadala, and Tushar Panwar represented the petitioners.