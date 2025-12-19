RS Chairman expresses displeasure over disruptions by Opposition members during G RAM G Bill passage

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan on Friday conveyed his displeasure over disruptions by Opposition members during the passage of the rural employment guarantee Bill (Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission - Rural Bill).

Terming the conduct 'unbecoming of Members of Parliament', he urged them to introspect and refrain from such behaviour in future.

“Disruption created during yesterday's sitting by the Opposition Members by shouting slogans, displaying placards, disrupting the Minister replying to the discussion, tearing up papers and throwing them in the well of the House showed conduct unbecoming of Members of Parliament. I earnestly hope that Hon’ble Members would introspect and not repeat such unruly behaviour in future,” he said.

Radhakrishnan read out a synopsis of the legislative and other business transacted during the 15-day sitting of the Winter session before adjourning the proceedings sine die. The Winter session of Parliament started on December 1.

The Rajya Sabha proceedings continued till midnight on Thursday as the House debated the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Employment and Livelihood Mission - Rural (Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission - Rural) Bill. The Bill was passed with a voice vote amidst a ruckus created by Opposition MPs.

The legislation replaced the 20-year-old rural employment scheme -- the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGA) -- by boosting the number of guaranteed workdays to 125, up from the current 100 days per household for unskilled manual labour.

Opposition MPs protested the removal of the name of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, from the new legislation.