Security heightened at Bangladesh mission after protest erupts in Tripura over anti-India remarks

GUWAHATI: Protestors vented their ire near the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Tripura capital Agartala on Friday against recent anti-India remarks made by some politicians in the neighbouring country, prompting authorities to heighten security at the mission.

The protestors, who are members of Youth Tipra Federation (YTF) which is the youth wing of BJP ally Tipra Motha Party (TMP), shouted slogans against Bangladesh and Bangladeshi leaders, including Chief Adviser of the country’s interim government Muhammad Yunus and National Citizen Party (NCP) leader Hasnat Abdullah, for anti-India remarks and encouraging activities inimical to India’s interest.

Accusing India of sheltering those who do not believe in Bangladesh’s sovereignty, Abdullah had threatened that Bangladesh would shelter the separatists of India and isolate the Northeast.

YTF president Suraj Debbarma said the gathering of hundreds of protestors was a reflection of people’s anger against the Bangladeshi leaders’ anti-India remarks and activities.

“The other day, NCP leader Hasnat Abdullah clearly mentioned that they will close down the Indian High Commission in Dhaka. We want to remind them that Bangladesh was created with India’s help. India fought for 13 days to secure the liberation of Bangladesh and you say India is your enemy,” Debbarma said.

“We don’t have any beach in the Northeast. Don’t force us to make Cox Bazar (in Bangladesh) our beach,” he further stated.

TMP chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma called upon political parties to wake up, stating that their fight should be against “new mini-Pakistan”, and not against one another.

He further stated that TMP is the only political party in the Northeast to stage a protest outside the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission after statements were made against the region.

In the wake of the protest, authorities deployed Tripura State Rifles and CRPF personnel to provide security to the Bangladesh Mission.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha told the media that India was closely monitoring the situation in Bangladesh.

Stating that his government is regularly briefing the Centre about the developments, he said the Indian armed forces are always prepared to handle any situation. He added that paramilitary forces had stepped up vigil along the Bangladesh border, particularly after Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government was ousted from power on August 5 last year.

Meanwhile, as Bangladesh continued to remain on the boil, Army’s Eastern Command Commander Lt Gen R C Tiwari, along with other senior Army officials, visited India-Bangladesh border areas in Tripura and Mizoram on Friday to review the prevailing security situation and preparedness along the frontier.