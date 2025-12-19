Three MLAs appear before Rajasthan Assembly ethics committee in alleged fund misuse case

JAIPUR: The three legislators accused of alleged corruption in MLA Development Funds appeared before the Ethics Committee of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly on Friday.

They presented their versions separately. All three sought additional time to submit further documents, which was granted by the committee.

Independent MLA Ritu Banawat from Bayana was the first to depose before the panel. She submitted a few documents and requested 10 days to compile and place additional records on file.

Congress MLA Anita Jatav sought seven days, while BJP MLA Rewatram Danga requested 15 days to submit further information. The committee accepted all three requests.

Speaking to reporters after her appearance, Banawat reiterated her demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter.