Three MLAs appear before Rajasthan Assembly ethics committee in alleged fund misuse case

JAIPUR: The three legislators accused of alleged corruption in MLA Development Funds appeared before the Ethics Committee of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly on Friday.
They presented their versions separately. All three sought additional time to submit further documents, which was granted by the committee.
Independent MLA Ritu Banawat from Bayana was the first to depose before the panel. She submitted a few documents and requested 10 days to compile and place additional records on file.
Congress MLA Anita Jatav sought seven days, while BJP MLA Rewatram Danga requested 15 days to submit further information. The committee accepted all three requests.
Speaking to reporters after her appearance, Banawat reiterated her demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter.
She alleged that the video related to the case had been edited and claimed the issue amounted to blackmail. She said all funds released under the MLA quota over the past two years should be investigated to establish the truth.
After appearing before the committee, Anita Jatav and Rewatram Danga left the Assembly premises without meeting the media.
Ethics Committee Chairman Kailash Verma said his committee would examine all aspects of the case. He added that if required, the panel could issue notices to other individuals, including Ritu Banawat’s husband, Rishi Bansal, though it was not mandatory at this stage. Banawat will be summoned again after the submission of additional documents.
Verma stated that Anita Jatav told the committee that she had no role in the alleged sting operation, nor any connection with the letter, seal or signatures cited in the allegations.
She submitted a few documents and expressed readiness to cooperate fully with the inquiry. Rewatram Danga, who appeared last, informed the committee that he was collecting complete information from his counsellor and advisor and therefore sought additional time to provide a full picture of the episode.
Chairman Verma said the committee had questioned the MLAs individually and claimed the proceedings were confidential. “Questions and responses will not be disclosed until the final report is submitted,” he said, adding that the committee would also question the journalist who conducted the sting operation.
It may be recalled that a sting operation carried out by a leading Hindi newspaper had levelled serious allegations against the three MLAs, accusing them of demanding hefty commissions for approving works under the MLA Local Area Development Fund. The revelations have triggered a major political storm in Rajasthan.
Following the expose, the State government on Monday froze the MLA funds of the three legislators. It also constituted an IAS-led inquiry committee headed by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Bhaskar A. Sawant, directing it to submit its report within 15 days.
Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly’s Ethics Committee is conducting a parallel probe on this sensitive matter.