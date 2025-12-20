Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Statesmanship rooted in India’s civilisational confidence

The birth centenary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Bharat Ratna and former Prime Minister of India, is not merely an occasion of remembrance but a moment of national introspection. It invites the country to reflect upon the values, vision, and civilisational commitment that defined one of the most remarkable public lives in modern Indian history.

Born on 25 December 1924 in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, to Krishna Devi and Krishna Bihari Vajpayee, Atalji lived a purposeful life of 94 years devoted entirely to the service of the nation. From a brilliant student and sensitive poet to a fearless journalist, from a principled parliamentarian to a globally respected statesman, his journey remains a guiding light for India’s democracy and national consciousness. He passed away on 16 August 2018, leaving behind not only memories, but an enduring moral and political legacy.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a rare leader who harmonised ideology with inclusiveness, firmness with compassion, and nationalism with democratic restraint. These exceptional qualities earned him admiration not only from his supporters but also from political opponents across party lines, both in India and abroad. Reflecting this universal respect, Vladimir Putin once described him as an outstanding statesman whose name is inseparably linked with an entire era of Indian politics. Such recognition was a result of Atalji’s integrity, intellectual depth, and unwavering commitment to India’s dignity on the global stage.

From the very beginning of his political life, Atalji remained deeply committed to India’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. On the issue of Jammu and Kashmir, he stood firmly alongside Syama Prasad Mukherjee, sharing an emotional and ideological bond rooted in the struggle against the permit system and the special status that compromised national unity. Mukherjee’s historic message, declaring his entry into Kashmir without a permit, remained engraved in Atalji’s conscience throughout his life. Whether in opposition or in government, Kashmir remained central to his political mission—marked by struggle when outside power and pursuit of solutions when entrusted with authority. His assertion on Kashmir did not stem from concession but from confidence—an understanding that India, secure in its civilisational strength, could speak of peace and dialogue without compromising sovereignty or national self-respect.

Atalji consistently opposed the weak and short-sighted policies of the Nehru era on Kashmir and the rehabilitation of Hindu refugees. He forcefully challenged Chinese expansionism, warning both Parliament and the nation that China’s occupation of Tibet would endanger India’s northern frontiers. His famous declaration in Parliament in 1959, that India could not build a palace of friendship with China on the corpse of Tibet’s freedom, remains one of the strongest assertions of moral realism in India’s foreign policy discourse. Similarly, while supporting the 1961 liberation of Goa, Daman, and Diu, he asserted that the action was not a war but the restoration of India’s lost breath and self-respect. On the Berubari issue, he firmly warned that no government had the authority to donate national territory, as the land belonged to the nation, not to any individual or ruling establishment.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s public life began with journalism, where he wrote for Rashtradharma, Panchjanya, Veer Arjun, and Swadesh. He believed that journalism was not merely about reporting events but about shaping national consciousness and providing direction to society. For him, the press functioned both as a mirror reflecting reality and as a lamp illuminating the path forward. His commitment to nationalist and responsible journalism continues to serve as a moral benchmark, especially in an era marked by sensationalism and selective narratives.

As Prime Minister, Atalji added transformative dimensions to India’s development journey. His governance was characterised by economic reform balanced with social sensitivity, infrastructure expansion rooted in inclusion, and national security guided by strategic restraint. Leading a coalition of 24 parties under the National Democratic Alliance, he demonstrated exceptional coordination, consensus-building, and respect for constitutional institutions. Even within the constraints of coalition politics, he elevated the dignity of the Prime Minister’s office and strengthened democratic conventions. Landmark initiatives such as the Golden Quadrilateral Highway Project and the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana laid the foundation for India’s modern infrastructure and economic integration. He believed roads were the arteries of the nation, and that connectivity was the key to progress.

Recognising the deep link between illiteracy and poverty, Atalji strengthened the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, while the Antyodaya Anna Yojana ensured food security for the poorest sections of society despite economic constraints. His vision for long-term water security was reflected in the River Linking Project, which addressed drought mitigation and optimal water utilisation. India’s telecom revolution owes much to his decision to democratise mobile connectivity, transforming communication into a mass utility. By adding “Jai Vigyan” to the traditional slogan of “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan,” he reaffirmed the centrality of science, innovation, and research in nation-building.

The nuclear tests conducted at Pokhran on 11 and 13 May 1998 stand as a testament to Atalji’s courage, strategic clarity, and national resolve. By maintaining absolute secrecy, managing international sanctions with prudence, and standing firm under global pressure, he established India as a responsible nuclear power. His assertion that nuclear-armed nations had no moral authority to lecture India reflected an uncompromising commitment to sovereign equality and national self-respect.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s foreign policy was firmly rooted in the principle of peace backed by strength. While initiating improved relations with China and strengthening ties with the United States, he never compromised India’s strategic autonomy. His efforts created early global awareness about the menace of terrorism. A committed advocate of peace, he travelled by bus to Lahore to extend a hand of friendship, yet when war was imposed during the Kargil conflict, India responded decisively under his leadership and emerged victorious. He thus embodied both the resolve of a peace-maker and the firmness of a war leader when the nation’s honour demanded it.

Even while in opposition, Atalji exemplified the principle of Nation First. He supported Indira Gandhi during the Bangladesh Liberation War, led India’s parliamentary delegation on Kashmir in 1994 at the request of P. V. Narasimha Rao, and supported economic reforms under Chandra Shekhar. Such conduct set the highest standards of democratic opposition and remains exemplary even today.

His historic speech in Hindi at the United Nations symbolised his profound love for India’s linguistic and cultural heritage. A proud custodian of Indian traditions, he respected all civilisations while firmly upholding India’s cultural identity. A distinguished poet, his verses reflected nationalism, democracy, hope, and human sensitivity, while his oratory mesmerised Parliament and the public alike.

Even during ill health, Atalji endured imprisonment during the Emergency to defend democratic values. When confronted with unethical compromises, he chose to lose power rather than principles, leaving behind an unparalleled lesson in political morality. For him, India was not merely a geographical entity but a living civilisation. His words that one must live and die for the nation continue to inspire millions. As India moves forward under the leadership of Narendra Modi, fulfilling many of Atalji’s long-cherished dreams, the truest tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee lies in building a strong, self-reliant, and prosperous Bharat. That alone is Atalji’s enduring legacy—Atal forever.

(Shiv Prakash is National Co-Organisation General Secretary, Bharatiya Janata Party)