Five accused convicted in 2016 Bulandshahr gang rape case

NEW DELHI: Nearly a decade after a horrific crime that shook the nation, the city court at Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh convicted all five accused in the Bulandshahr gang rape case on Saturday.

The case had sparked nationwide outrage in 2016.

The Special Judge POCSO Case, Bulandshahr, has held all five accused identified as Juber, Sajid, Dharamvir, Naresh and Sunil Kumar guilty in the gang rape case.

After the conclusion of the trial, the court found the accused persons guilty and will pronounce the sentence on December 22.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered the case in compliance with an order of the High Court of Allahabad whereby the probe in the case was transferred from Kotwali Dehat Police Station of Bulandshahr to the federal agency.