From insurgency to bricklaying, surrendered Maoists help build PMAY-G houses in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma

RAIPUR: In Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district, long affected by Maoist violence, surrendered cadres are now playing a role in rural development by constructing houses sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana–Gramin (PMAY-G), reflecting a shift from armed insurgency to livelihood-based rehabilitation.

Several surrendered Maoists, after undergoing professional training at the district rehabilitation centre, have become skilled masons and are engaged in building partially completed and new PMAY-G houses across the district.

The initiative is part of the State’s Naxal surrender, relief and rehabilitation policy aimed at mainstreaming former cadres through skill development and employment.

Muchaki Ranvati, a surrendered cadre from Purvarti village, said her life had changed in every way after acquiring masonry skills. She added that she was also given an opportunity to participate in the recently held Bastar Olympics.

Similarly, Pordium Bhima, a native of Polampalli who was associated with the Maoist organisation for nearly 30 years, said his future felt more secure and dignified at the rehabilitation centre compared to his earlier life spent in inhospitable forest terrain.

Where guns have fallen silent for cadres who renounced the violent path of the CPI (Maoist), foundations for a new future are now being laid through bricks and mortar.

Initially, 35 surrendered Naxalites were trained as masons at the Sukma district rehabilitation centre. The hands that once caused violence are now engaged in shaping structures, gaining an understanding of construction materials, manual dexterity, the use of tools and productive work methods.

With more surrendered cadres joining the local skilled workforce, the long-standing shortage of trained masons in Maoist-affected and remote areas is also being addressed.