From insurgency to bricklaying, surrendered Maoists help build PMAY-G houses in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma

RAIPUR: In Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district, long affected by Maoist violence, surrendered cadres are now playing a role in rural development by constructing houses sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana–Gramin (PMAY-G), reflecting a shift from armed insurgency to livelihood-based rehabilitation.
Several surrendered Maoists, after undergoing professional training at the district rehabilitation centre, have become skilled masons and are engaged in building partially completed and new PMAY-G houses across the district.
The initiative is part of the State’s Naxal surrender, relief and rehabilitation policy aimed at mainstreaming former cadres through skill development and employment.
Muchaki Ranvati, a surrendered cadre from Purvarti village, said her life had changed in every way after acquiring masonry skills. She added that she was also given an opportunity to participate in the recently held Bastar Olympics.
Similarly, Pordium Bhima, a native of Polampalli who was associated with the Maoist organisation for nearly 30 years, said his future felt more secure and dignified at the rehabilitation centre compared to his earlier life spent in inhospitable forest terrain.
Where guns have fallen silent for cadres who renounced the violent path of the CPI (Maoist), foundations for a new future are now being laid through bricks and mortar.
Initially, 35 surrendered Naxalites were trained as masons at the Sukma district rehabilitation centre. The hands that once caused violence are now engaged in shaping structures, gaining an understanding of construction materials, manual dexterity, the use of tools and productive work methods.
With more surrendered cadres joining the local skilled workforce, the long-standing shortage of trained masons in Maoist-affected and remote areas is also being addressed.
“The core objective of our rehabilitation policy is to connect surrendered youths to the mainstream by providing them skills, employment and respect,” said Vishnu Deo Sai, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh.
The trained personnel were provided with mason kits to help them secure self-employment in the construction sector.
“Providing skill development, employment opportunities and basic facilities to youths living in rehabilitation centres remains a top priority of the district administration. Such an initiative is a significant step towards social transformation,” said Sukma Collector Devesh Dhruv.
“Skilled human resources are crucial to support the effective implementation of government construction schemes, including PMAY-G,” said Mukund Thakur, Chief Executive Officer of the Sukma district panchayat.
A new and optimistic chapter of the rehabilitation programme focusing on skill development is unfolding in Sukma. At the rehabilitation centre, surrendered Naxalites, including 15 women, were given professional masonry training, enabling them to move towards self-reliance as skilled workers.
They were imparted structured, hands-on training in essential aspects of building construction, including foundation work, bricklaying, plastering, roof casting, adherence to standards and basic safety practices, allowing them to work competently in both government and private construction projects.
The initiative goes beyond routine skill training, emerging as a medium to provide a new direction to the lives of surrendered youths. In addition to vocational training, surrendered cadres in the district were also provided with mobile phones, utility kits, Aadhaar-Ayushman cards, ration cards and job cards.