Gujarat cop slaps motorist, suspended after video goes viral

AHMEDABAD: A traffic police constable was caught on camera slapping a woman motorist at a busy junction in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, which has triggered public outrage and counter-cases, leading to the suspension of the constable. Criminal charges have been filed against both the cop and the woman motorist, turning a routine signal stop into a full-blown law-and-order controversy.
The incident unfolded in the evening on Friday at a four-way junction in the Paldi area, of Ahmedabad under the N Division traffic police limits, where evening congestion meets frayed tempers.
According to police, the woman, identified as Bansari, was stopped for allegedly jumping a traffic signal.
On duty was head constable Jayanti Zala, who asked her to produce her driving licence. Officials said the woman requested permission to move her vehicle aside to ease traffic.
“The situation escalated when the woman asked the constable to show his identity card,” a police officer explained. “The ID was shown, but while returning it, it allegedly slipped from her hand and fell onto the road.”
The viral video shows constable Zala suddenly slapping the woman while she is still seated on her vehicle. In the same footage, the woman steps down in shock as the constable continues shouting, visibly enraged.
In later visuals, he bends to pick something up and even attempts to grab a stick from another policeman, before colleagues restrain him.
The woman has alleged that she was slapped repeatedly and abused verbally, claiming injuries to her eye, ear and cheek. Panicked and shaken, she dialled the emergency helpline 112 and later went to Paldi police station to file a complaint late at night.
She further alleged that police initially refused to register her complaint and warned her about counter-cases. Paldi police inspector M N Parevada, however, said, “This was a traffic-related matter. Cross-complaints were suggested as there was aggression from both sides, creating grounds for complaints against each other.”
DCP Traffic (West), Bhavna Patel, confirmed immediate action.
“I accept that there has been fault on the part of the police constable,” Patel said. “Police personnel are expected to show restraint and treat citizens with respect.”
Head constable Jayanti Zala was suspended with immediate effect. Simultaneously, police registered a case against the woman under sections 281, 221, 296(b) and 351(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and sections 177 and 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act, citing obstruction, abusive language and traffic violations.
Meanwhile, in a fresh twist to the case, a new video has surfaced showing the woman allegedly abusing a police constable, while another clip from two months ago has also emerged, purportedly capturing her involved in a heated confrontation with a policeman.
Police are now examining past incidents involving the woman, as fresh videos both recent and older surface online.