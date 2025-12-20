Gujarat cop slaps motorist, suspended after video goes viral

AHMEDABAD: A traffic police constable was caught on camera slapping a woman motorist at a busy junction in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, which has triggered public outrage and counter-cases, leading to the suspension of the constable. Criminal charges have been filed against both the cop and the woman motorist, turning a routine signal stop into a full-blown law-and-order controversy.

The incident unfolded in the evening on Friday at a four-way junction in the Paldi area, of Ahmedabad under the N Division traffic police limits, where evening congestion meets frayed tempers.

According to police, the woman, identified as Bansari, was stopped for allegedly jumping a traffic signal.

On duty was head constable Jayanti Zala, who asked her to produce her driving licence. Officials said the woman requested permission to move her vehicle aside to ease traffic.

“The situation escalated when the woman asked the constable to show his identity card,” a police officer explained. “The ID was shown, but while returning it, it allegedly slipped from her hand and fell onto the road.”

The viral video shows constable Zala suddenly slapping the woman while she is still seated on her vehicle. In the same footage, the woman steps down in shock as the constable continues shouting, visibly enraged.

In later visuals, he bends to pick something up and even attempts to grab a stick from another policeman, before colleagues restrain him.