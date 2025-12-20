India showed tradition, science can advance together: Tedros at WHO summit on traditional medicine

NEW DELHI: On the closing day of the Second WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine, the global health body's director general, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on Friday said that healthcare must be integrated and inclusive, while stressing that science and tradition are complementary to each other.

The summit, jointly organised with the Government of India, opened on Wednesday and brought together ministers, scientists, indigenous leaders and practitioners from more than 100 countries.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for championing traditional medicine at the highest global level.

He recalled the prime minister's call for global collaboration during India's G20 Presidency and noted that it generated an unprecedented international response.

Dr Tedros stated that the prime minister's vision of 'One Earth, One Health' resonates deeply with the core principles of traditional medicine, emphasising balance, prevention and harmony with nature.

Dr Tedros lauded India for translating vision into action, describing the country as a global leader in moving traditional medicine from heritage to evidence-informed practice.

Addressing the summit, the WHO director general said, "Traditional medicine can help address many of the threats to the health of our modern world, the growing burden on economic capabilities, and inequitable access to healthcare services."

Commending India, he said the country has shown that tradition and innovation can advance together.

"India has shown the world that traditional wisdom and modern science are not inconsistent, but complementary to each other."

He also welcomed the adoption of the Delhi Declaration as a major step forward.

He stated that India has clearly demonstrated that traditional medicine is not a relic of the past, nor an alternative confined to the margins, but a living and evolving science that is increasingly central to modern healthcare systems.

About the outcome of the summit, he said, "We have agreed to ensure safety, quality and public trust through common and risk-based regulation.