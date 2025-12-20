Indian Bank cashier gets life term for Rs 1.85 crore fraud; five others sentenced 10 years in Firozabad

FIROZABAD: A local court has sentenced a cashier of an Indian Bank branch to life imprisonment and five others to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment for siphoning off more than Rs 1.85 crore from over 100 accounts, police said on Saturday.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Sarvesh Pandey on Friday convicted cashier Jaiprakash Singh and slapped a fine of Rs 5.5 lakh on him, while awarding 10 years' imprisonment each to former bank manager Raghvendra Singh, Praveen Kumar, Akash Mishra, Veer Bahadur and Sukhdev Singh.

According to SSP Saurabh Dixit, the scam came to light on March 19, 2025, when several customers of the Indian Bank branch in Jasrana complained that the amounts they had deposited were not reflected in their accounts.

Taking cognisance of the complaints, the bank's regional head Tarun Kumar Bishnoi, lodged an FIR at the Jasrana police station.

The probe revealed that Rs 1,85,97,000 had been misappropriated from more than 100 accounts over a period of time, the SSP said.