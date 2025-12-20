ISRO completes qualification tests of drogue parachutes critical for Gaganyaan crew module

BENGALURU: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday announced the successful completion of a series of qualification tests for the drogue parachutes, a critical component of the deceleration system for the Gaganyaan Crew Module.
The tests were conducted on December 18 and 19, 2025, at the Rail Track Rocket Sled facility of the Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory in Chandigarh.
According to ISRO researchers, the test series involved a total of ten parachutes of four different types. The descent sequence began with two apex separation parachutes, which remove the protective cover of the parachute compartments.
This was followed by the deployment of two drogue parachutes that stabilise and slow down the Crew Module. Upon the release of the drogue parachutes, three pilot parachutes were deployed to extract the three main parachutes, which further reduce the module’s speed to ensure a safe touchdown.
They explained that the deployment of the drogue parachutes is a crucial part of the system, as these parachutes play a vital role in stabilising the Crew Module and reducing its velocity to a safe level during re-entry into Earth’s orbit and during splashdown.
“The objective of this specific test series was to rigorously evaluate the performance and reliability of the drogue parachutes under extreme conditions. We have achieved all the test objectives and have confirmed their robustness even under the situation of significant variation in flight conditions,” the researchers said.
Earlier in August, ISRO conducted the first Integrated Air Drop Test to ensure the safety of crew recovery as part of the Gaganyaan mission. Another test on the main parachutes for the Gaganyaan Crew Module was conducted in November at the Babina Field Firing Range in Jhansi. This test was part of the Integrated Main Parachute Drop Test to ascertain the qualification of the parachute system for the mission.
In July, the ISRO team also carried out service module propulsion system hot tests to verify and ascertain the performance of engines and thrusters in space, particularly during boosting and de-boosting phases.