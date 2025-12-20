ISRO completes qualification tests of drogue parachutes critical for Gaganyaan crew module

BENGALURU: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday announced the successful completion of a series of qualification tests for the drogue parachutes, a critical component of the deceleration system for the Gaganyaan Crew Module.

The tests were conducted on December 18 and 19, 2025, at the Rail Track Rocket Sled facility of the Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory in Chandigarh.

According to ISRO researchers, the test series involved a total of ten parachutes of four different types. The descent sequence began with two apex separation parachutes, which remove the protective cover of the parachute compartments.

This was followed by the deployment of two drogue parachutes that stabilise and slow down the Crew Module. Upon the release of the drogue parachutes, three pilot parachutes were deployed to extract the three main parachutes, which further reduce the module’s speed to ensure a safe touchdown.