Jharkhand tribal family carries infant's body in plastic bag as hospital fails to provide transport

RANCHI: Family members were forced to carry their dead four-month-old child in a plastic bag as the hospital failed to provide transportation facilities.
Dimba Chatomba, a resident of Baljori village under Noamundi block, had brought his sick child to Sadar Hospital at Chaibasa on Thursday. The child's condition worsened, and the child died during treatment on Friday.
After the child's death, the family members had requested the hospital management to provide a vehicle to take the body back to their village. The family reportedly waited for hours for a vehicle, but no arrangements were made.
According to family members, the hospital administration neither made any alternative arrangements nor was it considerate towards the family.
Broken by administrative insensitivity and the negligence of the healthcare system, the family was forced to carry the child's body in a plastic bag and take a bus back to Baljori village.
Dimba had only 100 rupees in his pocket. Out of desperation, he bought a plastic bag for 20 rupees from a nearby shop and placed his four-month-old son's body inside it.
“With the remaining money, Dimba had to pay for the bus fare from Chaibasa to Noamundi and travelled with his son’s body in the bag,” said an attendant of a patient requesting anonymity. From Noamundi, Dimba will have to walk to his village Bada Baljori, the attendant added.
Hospital administration, however, said that they were trying to arrange a vehicle and asked them to wait for a few more hours, but they left the hospital with the deceased child in a bag.
"We don't provide ambulances for transporting dead bodies. There is a separate hearse service for it, and we have only one such vehicle in the district. We asked the child's family to wait for two more hours as the hearse was at Manoharpur at that time, but they didn't agree and left for home with the body in a bag," said Chaibasa Civil Surgeon Dr Bharti Minj.
According to the Civil Surgeon, the four-month-old child had breathing problem. The doctors had suggested taking the child to a higher center, but the father disagreed. The child eventually succumbed to the illness.
"Since the mother of the child was not there, we had inserted a tube for feeding. The child was brought in on Thursday evening and died at 1:15 pm on Friday," said the Civil Surgeon.
Health Minister Irfan Ansari has assured to conduct an inquiry into the matter and see that action is taken against anyone found responsible.
"If something like this has really happened to a tribal family, an inquiry will be conducted and action will be taken against those responsible for it," said Ansari.