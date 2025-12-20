Jharkhand tribal family carries infant's body in plastic bag as hospital fails to provide transport

RANCHI: Family members were forced to carry their dead four-month-old child in a plastic bag as the hospital failed to provide transportation facilities.

Dimba Chatomba, a resident of Baljori village under Noamundi block, had brought his sick child to Sadar Hospital at Chaibasa on Thursday. The child's condition worsened, and the child died during treatment on Friday.

After the child's death, the family members had requested the hospital management to provide a vehicle to take the body back to their village. The family reportedly waited for hours for a vehicle, but no arrangements were made.

According to family members, the hospital administration neither made any alternative arrangements nor was it considerate towards the family.

Broken by administrative insensitivity and the negligence of the healthcare system, the family was forced to carry the child's body in a plastic bag and take a bus back to Baljori village.

Dimba had only 100 rupees in his pocket. Out of desperation, he bought a plastic bag for 20 rupees from a nearby shop and placed his four-month-old son's body inside it.

“With the remaining money, Dimba had to pay for the bus fare from Chaibasa to Noamundi and travelled with his son’s body in the bag,” said an attendant of a patient requesting anonymity. From Noamundi, Dimba will have to walk to his village Bada Baljori, the attendant added.