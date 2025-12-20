Learning Malayalam, Priyanka tells Modi at Speaker’s ‘chai pe charcha’

NEW DELHI: A light-hearted exchange over ‘Wayanad turmeric’ and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent Ethiopia visit figured in the friendly conversation between Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and the PM at the customary tea hosted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday, after the conclusion of the Winter Session of Parliament.

Priyanka, the Congress MP from Kerala’s Wayanad, is understood to have told Modi that she is learning Malayalam so that it helps while conversing with her constituents.

She also asked the PM about his recent three-nation trip to Africa and the Middle East. Modi is learnt to have said that the impression many people have in India about Ethiopia is quite different from the actual position of that country, which is progressing very well socially and economically.

The tea party is a customary meeting hosted by the Speaker with leaders of different parties after every session. The Opposition had stayed away from the meeting since the 2024 Monsoon Session alleging that its members were not allowed to speak during debates.