Madhya Pradesh: 41.80L set to be removed from voter list

BHOPAL: More than 41.80 lakh voter names have been identified for deletion from the electoral rolls across Madhya Pradesh after the completion of the first phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the 2025 voter list, election officials said.

The exercise covered all 230 assembly constituencies across 55 districts. The outcome of the revision will be reflected in the preliminary draft of the electoral roll, scheduled for publication on December 23.

The SIR was undertaken to clean and update the voter list of over 5.74 crore registered voters ahead of future elections. The first phase, which involved door-to-door enumeration and verification, concluded late Thursday night.

The 41.80 lakh names marked for deletion account for over 7.28% of the total electorate. The largest category consists of 22.5 lakh voters who have permanently shifted from their registered addresses, forming nearly 45 of the voter base.

Another significant portion comprises absent and deceased voters, with 8.40 lakh names in each category. Together, they account for roughly three percent of the state’s voters. In addition, over 2.5 lakh voters, or 0.43 percent, were found to be duplicate entries, with names appearing at more than one address.