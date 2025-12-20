Madhya Pradesh: 41.80L set to be removed from voter list

BHOPAL: More than 41.80 lakh voter names have been identified for deletion from the electoral rolls across Madhya Pradesh after the completion of the first phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the 2025 voter list, election officials said.
The exercise covered all 230 assembly constituencies across 55 districts. The outcome of the revision will be reflected in the preliminary draft of the electoral roll, scheduled for publication on December 23.
The SIR was undertaken to clean and update the voter list of over 5.74 crore registered voters ahead of future elections. The first phase, which involved door-to-door enumeration and verification, concluded late Thursday night.
The 41.80 lakh names marked for deletion account for over 7.28% of the total electorate. The largest category consists of 22.5 lakh voters who have permanently shifted from their registered addresses, forming nearly 45 of the voter base.
Another significant portion comprises absent and deceased voters, with 8.40 lakh names in each category. Together, they account for roughly three percent of the state’s voters. In addition, over 2.5 lakh voters, or 0.43 percent, were found to be duplicate entries, with names appearing at more than one address.
Indore district recorded the highest number of proposed deletions. Of its total 28.67 lakh voters, more than 4.40 lakh names are set to be removed. Bhopal followed closely, with around 4.30 lakh deletions from its 21.25 lakh-plus voters.
Gwalior ranked third, with over 2.50 lakh names marked for deletion, while Jabalpur stood fourth with more than 2.40 lakh voters to be removed from the list. In percentage terms, Bhopal will see the highest impact, with nearly 20% of its voter names facing deletion. Indore and Gwalior will see about 15% each, while Jabalpur will see around 12% deletions.
Explaining the next steps, Joint Chief Electoral Officer Ram Pratap Singh Jadaun said, “The EC is moving ahead with the process of deletion, correction, and verification. The first draft electoral roll will be released on December 23.”
Discrepancies found in over nine lakh cases
Officials added that discrepancies between current voter details and the 2003 base records were found in about nine lakh cases.