Medical student from Kashmir missing in Russia

SRINAGAR: A 21-year old man from Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district, Gaurav Singh Nag, who was studying MBBS in Russia, has gone missing since December 10. His disappearance has triggered concern among his family back home and they have sought the Centre’s intervention in tracing him.

Gaurav, along with his younger sister, was studying MBBS at Yaroslav- the-Wise Novgorod State University (NovSU) in Veliky Novgorod, Russia. According to the family, Gaurav was studying MBBS in Russia for the last three years and never reported any problems.

“There has been no trace of him since December 10. He left his hostel room in the evening without telling anything to his roommate and has not returned since,” said his mother.

The family, she said, came to know about his disappearance the following day, after Gaurav’s sister informed them that he was missing. “She was told by Gaurav’s roommate that they had searched for him but to no avail”. “He had left his identity card, mobile and wallet in the hostel room and took the bank card with him,” his mother said.

Gaurav and his sister were residing in the same complex. His mother has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and the MEA to take it up with the Russian government.