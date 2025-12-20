Meet to revive tourism as J&K situation is normal

SRINAGAR: To restore confidence among travellers to visit Kashmir again after 26 people were killed in the Pahalgam attack, the Adventure Tour Operators Association of India (ATOAI) held its three-day annual convention in Srinagar to send a clear message that Kashmir is safe and normal.

Describing J&K as a “jewel” in the crown of India’s tourism, the association said everything is back to normal, and called for steadily reopening of all tourism destinations closed after the attack. About 250 members of the association from across the country attended the convention that started on Wednesday. They held interaction and business-to-business (B2B) sessions with local adventure operators, hoteliers, and other tourism stakeholders.

The convention assumes special significance as it was the first major tourism-related event held in Kashmir after the April 22 terror attack. “We had a great convention and enjoyed the Valley’s exceptional hospitality. We have had a wonderful time here,” said ATOAI chief Ajeet Bajaj. The convention was inaugurated by CM Omar Abdullah with to promote adventure tourism.

Fresh push amid lull

