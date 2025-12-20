Minor girl drugs father, plots his murder with lover in Gujarat’s Vadodara

AHMEADBAD: A murder has shaken Gujarat’s Vadodara district, with police alleging that a minor girl, driven by a forbidden love affair, drugged her own father and orchestrated his killing with the help of her lover and his friend.

Investigators say the crime came to light after they pieced together a trail of failed poisoning attempts, a past POCSO case, and a carefully planned escape.

Vadodara city was jolted after police cracked the murder of a young man from Padra taluka, who was stabbed to death inside his own home. What initially appeared to be a mysterious, blood-soaked killing near the victim’s residence soon turned into a calculated crime involving his own minor daughter.

According to police, the murder was carried out in collaboration with the girl’s lover, Ranjit, and his friend Mahesh. Investigators said the plan was simple yet sinister: put the father into a deep sleep and eliminate him.

On the night of the murder, the minor girl mixed sleeping pills into her father’s food. Once he slipped into an unconscious state, Ranjit and his associate entered the house around 2.30 am and stabbed the sleeping man three times, ensuring his death before fleeing the scene.

Police claim the girl watched the killing from a window, waiting for confirmation that her “obstacle” had been removed.