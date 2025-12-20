Minor girl drugs father, plots his murder with lover in Gujarat’s Vadodara

AHMEADBAD: A murder has shaken Gujarat’s Vadodara district, with police alleging that a minor girl, driven by a forbidden love affair, drugged her own father and orchestrated his killing with the help of her lover and his friend.
Investigators say the crime came to light after they pieced together a trail of failed poisoning attempts, a past POCSO case, and a carefully planned escape.
Vadodara city was jolted after police cracked the murder of a young man from Padra taluka, who was stabbed to death inside his own home. What initially appeared to be a mysterious, blood-soaked killing near the victim’s residence soon turned into a calculated crime involving his own minor daughter.
According to police, the murder was carried out in collaboration with the girl’s lover, Ranjit, and his friend Mahesh. Investigators said the plan was simple yet sinister: put the father into a deep sleep and eliminate him.
On the night of the murder, the minor girl mixed sleeping pills into her father’s food. Once he slipped into an unconscious state, Ranjit and his associate entered the house around 2.30 am and stabbed the sleeping man three times, ensuring his death before fleeing the scene.
Police claim the girl watched the killing from a window, waiting for confirmation that her “obstacle” had been removed.
Vadodara district Superintendent of Police Sushil Agarwal, while revealing disturbing details of the case, said, “This was not an impulsive act. The girl had attempted to poison her parents earlier as well. Two days before the murder, she mixed sleeping pills again, but the plan failed. Even earlier, she tried to drug her mother by adding sleeping pills to a glass of water, but the bitter taste saved her life.”
According to the police, these repeated failed attempts strengthened the resolve of the conspirators. On the third attempt, the pills worked and the murder followed.
Investigators also pointed to a troubled family background. Police said the deceased father strongly opposed his daughter’s relationship and confined his wife and daughter inside a room, locking them from outside. That resentment, they believe, turned lethal.
Adding another layer to the case, SP Agarwal said the accused lover, Ranjit, had earlier abducted the minor girl, prompting the father to file a complaint. Ranjit was arrested under the POCSO Act and later released on bail.
“After coming out on bail, he re-established contact with the minor and together they planned to kill the father and run away,” the SP said.
Police have arrested the minor girl, her lover Ranjit, and his associate Mahesh. Investigators are tracing the source of the sleeping pills and the weapon used in the crime, and are also examining whether anyone else had prior knowledge of the plot.
What police say began as a love affair ended in a brutal family murder, leaving Vadodara stunned by the extent of obsession and planning involved when law, fear and blood ties were all crossed.