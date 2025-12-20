Modi targets TMC over infiltration, says Bihar results 'opened doors' for BJP victory in Bengal

Results from the recently-concluded Bihar assembly elections have "opened up doors" for the BJP’s victory in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, addressing a rally in Taherpur virtually after dense fog prevented his helicopter from landing at the venue.

Owing to low visibility, the prime minister’s helicopter made a U-turn after hovering briefly over the makeshift helipad in Taherpur and returned to Kolkata airport, officials said.

This was Modi’s first visit to the state since the draft SIR rolls were published and his third in the past five months.

The trip comes amid heightened political tensions over the ongoing SIR exercise, during which he was scheduled to inaugurate national highway projects and address a public rally.

"Today the country wants rapid development. Bihar once again gave the NDA government a massive mandate for development...Bihar has also paved the way for the BJP's victory in Bengal," Modi said.

Drawing parallels with his ‘jungle raj’ claims against the RJD in Bihar, PM Modi took aim at the Trinamool Congress (TMC), saying the BJP would end its ‘Maha jungle raj’ in West Bengal.

"Bihar has rejected the rule of the 'jungle raj' with one resounding voice. Even after 20 years, they have given the BJP-NDA more seats than before.... We will end TMC's 'Maha jungle raj' in Bengal, where corruption, nepotism, appeasement politics are ruling the roost," he said.

Let TMC oppose me and BJP as much as it wants, but Bengal’s progress should not be stopped, the priminister added.

Modi also alleged that infiltrators enjoyed the TMC’s patronage in the state and claimed the party was opposing the SIR exercise to prevent them from being identified.