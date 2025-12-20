PM Modi attacks 'Maha Jungle Raj' in Bengal, pitches for BJP ahead of 2026 polls

KOLKATA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday criticised what he called the 'Maha Jungle Raj' under Trinamool Congress in West Bengal and appealed to the voters to support the BJP in next year's assembly elections to bring a 'double engine' government to the state.

Modi addressed a rally virtually in Taherpur, Nadia district, after dense fog caused by low visibility prevented his helicopter from landing there.

The Prime Minister was scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of two National Highway projects worth around Rs 3,200 crores and inaugurate 66.7 km long 4-Laning of Barajaguli – Krishnanagar Section of NH-34 in the Nadia District of West Bengal.

Modi pointed to the NDA's success in the recent Bihar elections, suggesting that the momentum could spill over into neighbouring West Bengal. "People voted for NDA. I had said the Ganga flows from Bihar to Bengal, and Bihar has shown the path to victory in Bengal and a way out of jungle Raj," he said.

Modi further said Bengal is currently reeling under corruption, nepotism and appeasement politics. Modi also said that the ruling party in Bengal is opposed to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

You (Trinamool Congress) shout 'go back' slogans against the infiltrators not against me,” he said as a section of Matuas shouted slogans like ‘go back Modi’ at Taherpur. The Matuas were agitating because names of thousands of voters belonging to community have been deleted from the electoral rolls during the SIR process.

Claiming that the popular sentiment of Bengal’s grassroots people was to “gain freedom from TMC’s misrule”, the Prime Minister said, “the lanes and alleys of the state are resonating with cries of the slogan ‘Banchte chai, BJP tai’ (Need BJP to live).”