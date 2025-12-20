PM Modi criticises Congress for 'defending infiltrators' during Guwahati Airport inauguration

GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Congress for speaking up in defence of “infiltrators” (illegal migrants) by criticising the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the new terminal building of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport here, Modi said the government was working to stop infiltration and identify infiltrators, but the Congress and the INDIA bloc had openly adopted what he termed “anti-national agendas”.
“The Supreme Court also spoke about removing the infiltrators, but they (opposition parties) are giving statements in defence of the infiltrators,” the Prime Minister said.
He said the Election Commission had launched the Special Intensive Revision to ensure clean elections, but “these people in every corner of the country were troubled”.
“Such people will not protect the interests of Assamese brothers and sisters. They will allow others to occupy your land and forests,” Modi said. “Their anti-national mindset could recreate the violence and unrest of earlier times. Therefore, it is essential that the people of Assam stay vigilant and united, and defeat conspiracies to prevent Assam’s development from being derailed,” he added.
Modi alleged that successive Congress governments in Assam had prioritised vote-bank politics over the interests of indigenous communities.
He also slammed the Congress for allegedly neglecting Assam’s development, stating that development was never on the party’s agenda. He added that his government was correcting mistakes made by the Congress over six to seven decades.
The Prime Minister highlighted that, over the past 11 years, development projects worth lakhs of crores of rupees had been initiated for Assam and the Northeast. He said Assam was progressing and creating new milestones, noting with satisfaction that it had become the number one state in implementing the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Modi, who also unveiled a statue of Assam’s first Chief Minister Gopinath Bordoloi, said the inauguration of the new terminal stood as proof of his government’s commitment to the state.
Spread over nearly 1.4 lakh square metres, the terminal building is designed to handle up to 1.3 crore passengers annually. India’s first nature-themed airport terminal, its design draws inspiration from Assam’s biodiversity and cultural heritage.
Modi said the special use of bamboo in the construction underscored that bamboo, an integral part of life in Assam, symbolised both strength and beauty.
Later, the Prime Minister took part in a roadshow from the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex on the city outskirts to the Assam BJP headquarters, Vajpayee Bhawan.
BJP sources said Modi was scheduled to chair a strategic meeting with party leaders in view of the Assembly elections, which are just a few months away.