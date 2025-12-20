Ranchi Diary | Jharkhand lifts Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

The Jharkhand cricket team, led by Ishan Kishan, has created history by lifting Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. It defeated Haryana by 69 runs to win the prestigious domestic T-20 tournament for the first time. Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday met the team members, who made history by winning the Trophy. Soren congratulated all the players, support staff and the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) on the historic win. Soren said that by winning the Syed Mushtaq Ali T-20 cricket tournament, Jharkhand has created a new record in domestic cricket. This is an achievement and a moment of pride for the entire state.

Vulture conservation centre in state

Jharkhand is set to get its first Vulture Conservation and Breeding Centre, marking a significant step towards protecting its country’s rapidly declining vulture population. Located at Muta, about 36 km from Ranchi, the facility, is expected to become operational soon, offering renewed hope for the critically endangered species. According to officials, the state government has approved a proposal by the forest department to enter into a memorandum of understanding with the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), which will provide technical expertise for running the centre. The project was originally sanctioned by the Centre in 2009 with the objective of reviving the vulture population in the state.