Stormy session marred by vaping & shouting match

NEW DELHI: The winter session of Parliament, one of the shortest in recent Parliament history, came to a close on Friday. The 19-day-long stormy session saw the passage of crucial bills, including one to repeal the 20-year-old MGNREGA and another on opening up the civil nuclear sector for private participation.
While Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha functioned for a total of about 92 hours, their productivity stood at 121% and 111% respectively. As soon as the Lower House met for the day, Speaker Om Birla read out his brief valedictory address and adjourned the House sine die drawing curtains on the brief session that began on December 1.
When Birla was reading out his valedictory statement, some members were heard raising “Mahatma Gandhi ki jai” slogans. PM Narendra Modi was present when the proceedings were adjourned. Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan termed the conduct “unbecoming of MPs”, and urged them to refrain from such behaviour in future.
Both Houses witnessed unprecedented scenes during the passage of the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, with Opposition members raising slogans, tearing copies of the legislation, and standing on tables despite repeated appeals for order.
The other key takeaways include the two politically-charged debates — one on the 150 years of Vande Matram and the other on electoral reforms. The Opposition had been insisting on a debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in 12 states and Union Territories, but the government made it clear that the poll panel and its functioning cannot be discussed in the House, and agreed to hold a debate on election reforms instead.
With LoP Rahul Gandhi leading the attack in the Lower House, the issue was discussed for 13 hours, with the participation of 63 MPs. The Opposition, however, trained its gun on the government on SIR, the new law on the appointment of the chief election commissioner and election commissioners, and the “vote chori” allegations. The PM had initiated a discussion to commemorate the completion of 150 years of the national song.
Another crucial bill to set up a higher education regulator — the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhisthan Bill, 2025 — was referred to a joint committee of the two Houses amid objections by the Opposition.
The Lok Sabha also passed a bill to raise foreign direct investment (FDI) in the insurance sector to 100% from the current 74%. The Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha (Amendment of Insurance Laws) Bill, 2025, was cleared by the Rajya Sabha with a voice vote, a day after it was passed by the Lok Sabha.
House Wrap
Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha functioned for a total of about 92 hours, productivity stood at 121% and 111% respectively
Major debates- 150 years of Vande Mataram and electoral reforms
Lok Sabha passed eight bills, Rajya Sabha passed or returned eight Bills, adopted a statutory resolution on the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Act, 2024, with participation from 212 members
Major bills
Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhisthan Bill, SHANTI Bill, Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha Bill, Repealing and Amending Bill, Manipur Goods and Services Tax (2nd Amendment) Bill, Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, Health Security se National Security Cess Bill