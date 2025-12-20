Stormy session marred by vaping & shouting match

NEW DELHI: The winter session of Parliament, one of the shortest in recent Parliament history, came to a close on Friday. The 19-day-long stormy session saw the passage of crucial bills, including one to repeal the 20-year-old MGNREGA and another on opening up the civil nuclear sector for private participation.

While Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha functioned for a total of about 92 hours, their productivity stood at 121% and 111% respectively. As soon as the Lower House met for the day, Speaker Om Birla read out his brief valedictory address and adjourned the House sine die drawing curtains on the brief session that began on December 1.

When Birla was reading out his valedictory statement, some members were heard raising “Mahatma Gandhi ki jai” slogans. PM Narendra Modi was present when the proceedings were adjourned. Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan termed the conduct “unbecoming of MPs”, and urged them to refrain from such behaviour in future.

Both Houses witnessed unprecedented scenes during the passage of the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, with Opposition members raising slogans, tearing copies of the legislation, and standing on tables despite repeated appeals for order.