UP Police conduct verification drive in Muzaffarnagar riots victims’ colony to identify illegal immigants

MUZAFFARNAGAR: Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 20 (PTI) Police have carried out door-to-door verification in a Muzaffarnagar riots victims' colony in Kairana town of Shamli district as part of a drive to identify illegal immigrants, officials said on Saturday.

The verification exercise was conducted Friday in Nahid Colony, where around 300 families displaced during the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots from villages such as Lank, Bahawdi and Phugana were resettled, police said.

During the exercise, police checked Aadhaar cards, mobile numbers and family details of residents.

Circle Officer (Kairana) Hemant Kumar told reporters that the verification was aimed at identifying any illegal Rohingya or Bangladeshi nationals, but no such person had been found so far.

A resident of the colony, Noor Hasan, said all families living there had already filled out their Special Intensive Revision (SIR) forms and submitted them to the booth level officer (BLO) in Kairana.